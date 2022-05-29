ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA can boast of three decades of peacemaking on the continent
Thabo Mbeki pursued an ‘African agenda’ to stabilise the continent while Jacob Zuma demonstrated more continuity in foreign policy
29 May 2022 - 16:30
The celebration of Africa Day last week offers an opportunity to assess three decades of SA’s peacemaking contributions to the continent.
Founding president Nelson Mandela famously noted in a speech to the UN General Assembly in 1995: “We come from Africa and SA ... to thank the UN for challenging, with us, a system that defined fellow humans as lesser beings ... The youth ... are ... bound to wonder why it should be that poverty still pervades the greater part of the globe; that wars continue to rage; and that many in positions of power and privilege pursue cold-hearted philosophies which terrifyingly proclaim: I am not your brother’s keeper.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now