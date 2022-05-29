Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA can boast of three decades of peacemaking on the continent Thabo Mbeki pursued an ‘African agenda’ to stabilise the continent while Jacob Zuma demonstrated more continuity in foreign policy B L Premium

The celebration of Africa Day last week offers an opportunity to assess three decades of SA’s peacemaking contributions to the continent.

Founding president Nelson Mandela famously noted in a speech to the UN General Assembly in 1995: “We come from Africa and SA ... to thank the UN for challenging, with us, a system that defined fellow humans as lesser beings ... The youth ... are ... bound to wonder why it should be that poverty still pervades the greater part of the globe; that wars continue to rage; and that many in positions of power and privilege pursue cold-hearted philosophies which terrifyingly proclaim: I am not your brother’s keeper.” ..