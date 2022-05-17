Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Decoding the criticism of China’s zero-Covid strategy West needs to accept China as an equal but different partner in world affairs — differing is not necessarily a bad thing B L Premium

A war of words has broken out between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and China over Beijing’s management of Covid-19 as the world emerges from two years of pandemic. But beneath the surface of this tussle lie much broader ideological tension between the West and China.

At a briefing last Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticised China’s zero-Covid strategy as unsustainable, calling on the authorities to rethink the approach of managing the disease that shut down huge parts of the world economy for the better part of the past two years...