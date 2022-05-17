Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Lack of planning has made development corridors a road to nowhere B L Premium

Integrated development planning (IDP) was introduced in the mid-1990s to force municipalities to adopt a coherent approach to development while involving citizens in decision-making. At its best, this approach would combine a top-down and bottom-up approach to development planning.

At the core of these plans are development corridors, which when done well can help redress SA’s apartheid spatial planning. Apartheid ensured that the majority lived far from where economic activity took place...