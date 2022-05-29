Opinion / Columnists MORNÉ BEZUIDENHOUT: What government isn’t telling us about global watchdog’s pending grey list B L Premium

In October last year the Financial Action Task Force released its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures: SA evaluation report, which revealed that while the country has “a solid legal framework to fight money laundering and terrorist financing [it] has significant shortcomings implementing an effective system, including a failure to pursue serious cases”.

What is the grey list? The task force is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog that sets international standards to prevent these illegal activities and the harm they cause to society. The two lists they maintain identify countries with strategic deficiencies when it comes to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism...