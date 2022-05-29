ISAAH MHLANGA: Global focus shifts away from SA issues at World Economic Forum
Financing for a just energy transition in SA takes a back seat to more pressing international issues
29 May 2022 - 07:05
Nearly 2,500 world leaders and global experts, including some 50 heads of state and 300 government officials, gathered for the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos this week.
The first in-person conference since the beginning of the pandemic focused on pressing global issues and their possible solutions under the theme “History at a turning point: government policies and business strategies”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now