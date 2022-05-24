JOHAN STEYN: Remote working: the brain drain on steroids
South Africans are now able to work for firms in other countries, even if they are not willing or able to relocate overseas
24 May 2022 - 18:05
In July I will join the hordes of South Africans working overseas, earning foreign currency. I have agreed to join Woxsen University in India as an adjunct professor, teaching MBA students the practical business applications of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.
The university, with its impressive 200-acre campus in Hyderabad, has grown into one of the leading educational institutions in the world. It is a pity that I may not see this campus soon, or ever, as I will be working remotely from my home in Centurion. I will compliment the 60 hours of monthly lectures with work for other universities and a few consulting engagements. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now