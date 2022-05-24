Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Remote working: the brain drain on steroids South Africans are now able to work for firms in other countries, even if they are not willing or able to relocate overseas B L Premium

In July I will join the hordes of South Africans working overseas, earning foreign currency. I have agreed to join Woxsen University in India as an adjunct professor, teaching MBA students the practical business applications of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

The university, with its impressive 200-acre campus in Hyderabad, has grown into one of the leading educational institutions in the world. It is a pity that I may not see this campus soon, or ever, as I will be working remotely from my home in Centurion. I will compliment the 60 hours of monthly lectures with work for other universities and a few consulting engagements. ..