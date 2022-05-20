×

WATCH: Future of work

Michael Avery and guests discuss the state of the modern enterprise and the preparations for its long-term success

20 May 2022 - 15:49 Michael Avery
Mustek is confident the trend of remote working will continue. Picture: SUPPLIED
Burnout. Isolation. Exhaustion. Lack of passion for the company’s purpose. Every day it’s another headline about how the pandemic-induced remote working environment has decimated once vibrant company cultures. Yet employees are comfortable working remotely, with a Microsoft survey revealing 76% not wanting to return to the office.

And after two years of remote productivity, it makes sense (and pundits are telling us) that we can’t expect people to return to the way things were pre-pandemic. Business leaders have their work cut out for them. The last 24 months have changed everything. For businesses. For leaders. For employees. Now, as the dust settles, one fact becomes clear.

To better understand the state of the modern enterprise and how leaders are preparing for long-term success, let’s welcome Dashni Vilakazi , MD of THE Mediashop, Strini Naicker, vice-president of commercial and content distribution at Paramount Africa, Joey Khuvutlu, MD of FCB, and Sameera Mohamed, HR director for Microsoft SA.

