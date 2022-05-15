MICHAEL MORRIS: Checked speech is the fundamental tool of unchecked power
15 May 2022 - 16:09
Among the most wrong-headed observations of recent times is the jarring misstatement in a tweet by the Johannesburg bureau chief of The New York Times, John Eligon, that “Elon Musk grew up in a South Africa that saw the dangers of unchecked speech”.
The tweet was about an article on potential Twitter owner Musk, co-written by Eligon and Lynsey Chutel, and was self-evidently meant to cast doubt on Musk’s free-speech credentials. I cannot vouch for the Tesla tsar’s intellectual instincts, but I can say with unqualified certainty that Musk — like the rest of us born before 1994 — grew up in a country fundamentally defined by the dangers of checked speech...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now