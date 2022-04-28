Opinion / Columnists ANTON HARBER: Will Twitter owner Elon Musk put profit over public service, as has Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg? The two billionaires now control the four biggest social media platforms, wielding unconstrained global power and representing a potential threat to our vulnerable democracies B L Premium

Two billionaires now control the four biggest global social media platforms, the “de facto public town square ... [and] bedrock of our democracy”, in Elon Musk’s words.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter, with its 300-million daily users, still requires regulatory approval, but it puts him alongside Mark Zuckerberg, who controls Facebook’s more than one-billion users, as well as those of WhatsApp and Instagram...