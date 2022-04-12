Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Where did it all go wrong as recession fears replace euphoria? Uneven pandemic recovery is primarily to blame, with many countries in lockdown again B L Premium

Up until fairly recently, conventional wisdom dictated that the global economy was in for something of a bonanza as the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic subsided and disappeared, much along the lines of what happened with the so-called Roaring Twenties in the aftermath of the Spanish flu just more than a century ago.

The logic seemed sound; people were weary of repeated lockdowns; there was much cash around due to enforced savings, effectively, as many shops and travel opportunities closed during the pandemic; and pent-up demand had to be satisfied. So what went wrong and why is the world now looking at the possibility of a recession, just a few months after expressing such unbridled euphoria?..