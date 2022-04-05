CHRIS GILMOUR: AVI a reliable defensive stock offering high yield
Food company churns out earnings growth and regularly pays out special dividends
05 April 2022 - 19:54
AVI is something of an enigma among SA food companies. Untainted by scandal or controversy unlike most of its commodity-type food producer peers that were involved in the bread price-fixing scandal of a few years ago, AVI just keeps bumbling along, churning out predictable low to mid-single digit earnings growth and regularly paying out special dividends. In fact, this is where its main attraction lies: as a no-surprises, high-yielding relatively defensive stock.
Last year, its Snackworks businesses were the subject of an attempted buyout by multinational food producer Mondelez. After protracted negotiations, Mondelez left but not before taking AVI’s long-time CFO Owen Cressey with them...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now