CHRIS GILMOUR: January retail sales buck the trend of the calendar's hangover month Figures pass prepandemic highs, but alcohol ban was a distorting factor

The month of January is often referred to in the media as “Janu-Worry” because most people overspend during the festive season, with the result that a lot of enforced belt-tightening comes into play.

But the latest January retail sales figures from Stats SA have thrown up some interesting features not normally found in such a typically depressed month. Overall, retail sales grew by 7.7% year on year, which is an unusually high figure in a “normal” month, never mind in typically depressed January...