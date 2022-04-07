Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: F1 drivers to make their voices heard Bans on Russia call into question the separation of sport and politics B L Premium

An interesting stat popped up this week via the Guardian’s weekly, but never weakly, sports quiz. They asked: “Las Vegas will host a Formula One Grand Prix next season. What will be unusual about the race?”

The answer is that it will take place on a Saturday and not a Sunday. When was the last GP held on a Saturday? Thirty-eight years ago in SA at Kyalami in 1985. It was a controversial GP, to say the least, as F1 was finally forced to confront that there could be no normal sport in an abnormal society. ..