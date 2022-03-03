Sport / Other Sport

Wladimir Klitschko welcomes sport’s steps to freeze out Russia

Former champ is proud to see the sporting world slap sanctions on belligerents in Ukraine

03 March 2022 - 14:31 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko who joined the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces and his brother, Mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko on February 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH
Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has lauded the sports community for coming together to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes after the invasion of his country, Ukraine, last week.

Since the beginning of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called “a special military operation”, Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have been frozen out of international events by many sporting bodies.

Belarus has been a key staging area for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m proud of the world’s unity and seeing sporting communities standing together — the International Olympic Committee, boxing federations, Uefa, Fifa, Formula One,” Klitschko told Sky Sports.

“Ban Russian teams from participating. I have nothing against the athletes but they are [re]presenting the regime and in some way the connection with this war,” Klitschko said.

“It’s never enough until the war is going to be stopped but it’s important to show the world is not OK with this war, that the sporting world is not OK with it.”

Klitschko and his brother Vitali, also a former world heavyweight champion and now the mayor of Kyiv, have both taken up arms against invading Russian forces.

“It’s a very challenging time in the lives of Ukrainians. I was never thinking I’m going to face the war,” Wladimir Klitschko said. “You see and hear the explosions, the rockets, the destroyed vehicles, buildings — it’s absolutely terrifying what the war can do. I’m proud of the Ukrainian nation. Everyone stands for each other. I have never been as proud to be Ukrainian as now.”

Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk is fighting the battle for the future of his nation, having joined the territorial defence battalion in Kyiv. Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has also enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army.

Reuters

Global sport shows Russia the door over Ukraine invasion

From swimming to badminton, rugby and football, sportspeople have been banned from events
Sport
1 day ago

Swiss tycoon Wyss considers Abramovich offer to buy Chelsea

The Russian billionaire is handing over stewardship of the club amid calls for him to face sanctions over the Ukraine war
Sport
23 hours ago
