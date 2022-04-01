CHRIS THURMAN: Evolving applications of technology at the Venice Biennale
SA Pavilion at this year's Venice Biennale will focus more than ever before on photography
Over the past fortnight this column space has been dedicated to the South African Pavilion at the 2022 Venice Biennale — an exhibition featuring Phumulani Ntuli, Lebohang Kganye and Roger Ballen titled Into the Light. My reflections on the theme so far have pursued its metaphorical significance, but it also has a literal basis: exposure to light is a fundamental component of photographic practice.
The phrase Into the Light is especially apposite because the South African Pavilion this year will focus more than ever before on photography. It incorporates both old and new photographic methods, exploring how technological developments have shifted the boundaries of what can be called “photographic”. Each artist approaches photography in a different way. ..
