National Driving licence card production is on track, transport department says The bottleneck experienced because of a broken printer will be cleared by April, the department says B L Premium

The department of transport says it is well on track with the production of outstanding driving licence cards.

It says the bottleneck experienced between November 2021 and January 2022 due to a broken licence printing machine would be cleared by April. It added that the renewal backlog experienced because of the Covid-19 pandemic grace period will be cleared by September...