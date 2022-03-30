Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Sauvignon blanc: from tinned peas to lime blossom The wines are meant to be fresh and zesty but with just the right amount of green B L Premium

Sometime in the late 1980s or early 1990s an annual SA-New Zealand sauvignon blanc taste-off used to be held in the Cape. This wasn’t one of those high-profile events involving teams of judges, auditors to monitor the scoring and actuaries to adjust for variances in different scoring systems. It was a rough-and-ready affair with simple arithmetical tallies.

I recall attending one hosted at Thelema. There would probably have been 20 wines on the table, half from each country. I’m guessing the Kiwis made up their selection, and whoever was responsible for organising the event in SA would have assembled the Cape contingent...