Five things to watch this weekend
An epic historical novel, a thriller and a documentary of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — what to stream
25 March 2022 - 05:05
Pachinko — Apple TV+
A lavish, epic and era-spanning adaptation of the best-selling historical novel by Min Jin-Lee, this story follows the hopes, dreams, joys and tragedies of three generations of a Korean family from the 1920s through to the 1980s...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now