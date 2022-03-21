Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Moseki appointment a breath of fresh air for Cricket SA B L Premium

There was a widely held belief that Cricket SA was in desperate need of executive dynamism at the helm but instead of that the organisation will be run by a man imbued with an enormous quantity of decency, and I believe that will be a very good thing.

Dynamism is only good in the short term if there is no trust and Pholetsi Moseki might just be the most trustworthy man or woman in the entire structure of the national game. Unhindered by personal ambition or agenda, he has spent the past 15 months learning the aspects of the business which lay outside his first sphere of control as CFO. ..