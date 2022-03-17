Sport / Cricket

New Cricket SA chief Moseki: we cannot block Proteas players going to IPL

Cricket bosses do not lack faith in their commitment to the national team

17 March 2022 - 15:26 TIISETSO MALEPA
Pholetsi Moseki, new CEO of Cricket SA. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Pholetsi Moseki, new CEO of Cricket SA. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU

Cricket SA cannot stand in the way of Proteas players taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL), says the organisation’s new CEO, Pholetsi Moseki.

The Proteas are set to take to the field in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh without Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram after they chose the riches of the IPL over national team duty.

The series forms part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and will be played in Durban and Gqeberha between March 31 and April 12. The IPL starts in Mumbai on March 26 and ends on May 29.

Another front-line bowler, Anrich Nortjé, who will miss the Bangladesh Tests due to injury, would probably have chosen IPL dollars over the two matches against Bangladesh as well.

Cricket SA has not objected. Moseki, confirmed on Wednesday as Cricket SA’s permanent CEO after acting in the role since December 2020, said the organisation took into consideration the money the players would earn at the IPL, which will help them to be on a good financial footing after their playing days.

“The many T20 leagues around the world have obviously complicated things but as things stand we basically can’t block players going to the IPL,” Moseki said. “The IPL is the only league globally that you can’t refuse for players to go to.”

Moseki said Cricket SA supports the players’ choice and does not doubt their commitment to play for the Proteas.

