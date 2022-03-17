New Cricket SA chief Moseki: we cannot block Proteas players going to IPL

Cricket SA cannot stand in the way of Proteas players taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL), says the organisation’s new CEO, Pholetsi Moseki.

The Proteas are set to take to the field in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh without Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram after they chose the riches of the IPL over national team duty.

The series forms part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and will be played in Durban and Gqeberha between March 31 and April 12. The IPL starts in Mumbai on March 26 and ends on May 29.

Another front-line bowler, Anrich Nortjé, who will miss the Bangladesh Tests due to injury, would probably have chosen IPL dollars over the two matches against Bangladesh as well.

Cricket SA has not objected. Moseki, confirmed on Wednesday as Cricket SA’s permanent CEO after acting in the role since December 2020, said the organisation took into consideration the money the players would earn at the IPL, which will help them to be on a good financial footing after their playing days.