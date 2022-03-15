Ministers mull suspension of fuel taxes as one route to cheaper petrol
Crude has dropped below $110 but is still up 28% in 2022 and about 43% from 12 months ago
15 March 2022 - 14:59
UPDATED 15 March 2022 - 22:52
As consumers and businesses brace for even higher petrol prices and the government upgraded its inflation forecast, ministers said they are considering a suspension of the fuel levy to ease the impact of surging oil prices.
The price of Brent crude oil soared towards $140 a barrel in the wake of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, which is approaching its third week, fuelling concern of a spike in inflation across the world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now