National Ministers mull suspension of fuel taxes as one route to cheaper petrol Crude has dropped below $110 but is still up 28% in 2022 and about 43% from 12 months ago

As consumers and businesses brace for even higher petrol prices and the government upgraded its inflation forecast, ministers said they are considering a suspension of the fuel levy to ease the impact of surging oil prices.

The price of Brent crude oil soared towards $140 a barrel in the wake of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, which is approaching its third week, fuelling concern of a spike in inflation across the world...