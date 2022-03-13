Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Weakened European teams cast shadow over URC Overseas teams are without international players who are playing in Six Nations matches B L Premium

The local teams won but we are now 11 rounds and five weekends of clashes between SA and overseas teams into the United Rugby Championship (URC) and yet we are still none the wiser about what we should think of the local challenge or the competition as a whole.

In comparing the URC to Super Rugby, my concern has always been the understrength element of the new competition. The games we saw this weekend as the cross-hemisphere phase on SA soil kicked off were in some respects illuminating, but what do we really know about the relative strengths of the Bulls, Sharks and Lions compared with the Sharks, Scarlets and Cardiff?..