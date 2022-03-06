Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Pressured unions need government to lift bars on crowd sizes Restrictions make no sense considering worldwide trends as franchises need a financial boost B L Premium

This week will see the first United Rugby Championship (URC) matches to be played between local and overseas teams on SA soil, but it will depend on how quickly the government can act whether the franchises get the financial shot in the arm they so desperately need.

The Sharks play the historic first fixture when they host Scarlets at Kings Park on Friday and the Bulls will lock horns with Munster in Pretoria the next day. On Sunday there is an appetising double header for those who will be watching the SuperSport telecast from their living rooms as the Lions play Cardiff and the Stormers come up against Parma Zebre...