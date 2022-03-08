MAMOKETE LIJANE: Commodities give monetary policy committee a breather
The war in Ukraine will push food and fuel prices up, but this will be more than offset by exports
08 March 2022 - 15:27
Two years after global financial markets were roiled by the Covid-19 health and economic crisis, the world economy and financial markets are again in distress. However, this time, as we say, is different.
Unlike with the Covid-19 crisis — which forced economies to close, cratered global demand and collapsed commodity prices — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the world’s response to it, has precipitated a spike in oil and food prices that herald high inflation for economies globally...
