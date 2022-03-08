JSE-listed retailers expect ‘far tougher inflationary environment’ due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
08 March 2022 - 14:48
With the Russia-Ukraine conflict expected to bring pricing pressure to bear on commodities such as wheat and edible oils, JSE-listed SA retailers such as Shoprite and Walmart-owned Massmart are steeling themselves for a far tougher inflationary environment.
As it is retailers are already dealing with rising fuel prices, with the oil price rocketing up to trade in the region of $130 (about R1,988) per barrel...
