Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Artists push the boundaries for all of us B L Premium

Last week I was invited to a swanky affair at Boschendal Farm in Franschhoek to mark the launch of the winemaker’s collaboration with the Norval Foundation.

The dress code was “chic celebratory”, which left me in a quandary. Black tie? Suit? These items hadn’t come out of my wardrobe for a few years (it turns out they no longer fit). Nothing I possess in the clothing department could ever be described as “chic”...