Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Artists push the boundaries for all of us

BL Premium
18 February 2022 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

Last week I was invited to a swanky affair at Boschendal Farm in Franschhoek to mark the launch of the winemaker’s collaboration with the Norval Foundation.

The dress code was “chic celebratory”, which left me in a quandary. Black tie? Suit? These items hadn’t come out of my wardrobe for a few years (it turns out they no longer fit). Nothing I possess in the clothing department could ever be described as “chic”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now