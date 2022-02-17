Life / Motoring

News

Shumani Tshifularo appointed new MD of Renault SA

Jaco Oosthuizen to lead Motus Group in Australia

17 February 2022 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Tshifularo has work experience spanning across various industries. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shumani Tshifularo will assume the role of MD of Renault SA with effect from March 1.

This comes as former MD Jaco Oosthuizen moves abroad to become CEO of Motus Australia, effective July 1. Oosthuizen, who has been in the employ of the Motus brand for the past 20 years, and served as MD of Renault SA for the past five years, replaces John Johnson, the current CEO of Motus Australia, who is retiring.

Tshifularo is a qualified chartered accountant who has work experience spanning various industries including employ at Ernst & Young, Nedcor Group, Imperial Fleet Services and Saficon Industrial Equipment (Toyota Forklift).

He has assumed numerous management and leadership roles and was MD of Toyota Forklift before joining Kia Motors as Commercial Director. Shumani joined Renault SA in July 2021 as Commercial Director.

Tshifularo becomes the second black MD to be appointed at Motus group after Thato Magasa of Mitsubishi SA.

