BOOK REVIEW: A worthy book to learn to focus on

It helps to focus when you are reviewing a book — especially a book about how we seem to have lost focus, the ability to concentrate, to extract ourselves from the magnetic lure of our smartphones, tablets and computers.

Not initially realising the irony, I read a Kindle edition of this book — on my iPad. I was to learn of “screen inferiority”, how we concentrate less and absorb less from our time on the screen — as opposed to when we read the old-tech, page-turning printed version...