NICOLE FRITZ: Mogoeng's apology makes him a true chief justice

On February 3, former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng penned an apology, as ordered by the appeal panel of the Judicial Service Commission’s judicial conduct committee. The final paragraph is worth stating in full:

“The Judicial Conduct Committee is a creature of statute — the law. Unless set aside, its orders are lawful and binding. And the rule of law is one of the fundamental values of our democratic state. It demands of all, including the chief justice, compliance with all lawful orders however much we might disagree with them...