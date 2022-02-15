Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA in the dark over what trade-offs it needs to make Cyril Ramaphosa missed an opportunity to get granular about the social and economic balancing act B L Premium

There are times when a leader must depart from tradition to deal with the most pressing issue facing a nation. In SA that time was last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should have put aside the traditional approach to the state of the nation address and placed before the nation the detail of the difficult trade-offs that must be made to fix government finances and cushion the most vulnerable citizens. These are the two most pressing issues facing SA today...