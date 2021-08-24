Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nothing black and white about white or red wine with meals The adage on matching the colours when pairing food is safe enough, but some exceptions are worth taking the chance BL PREMIUM

Dining at La Colombe is a privilege that even foodie South Africans don’t necessarily appreciate for what it is. In pre-Covid times the Constantia Nek restaurant would be packed with foreign tourists for half the year.

They paid for their meals in hard currency and could not believe the value. Over the so-called green season, locals enjoyed a winter menu at half the price. Those in the know took full advantage. They recognised that the R600 they were paying for a six- or seven-course meal was roughly a 10th of what they would be spending in London, Paris or Milan...