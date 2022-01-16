Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: SA society needs to stand together again Shrill critics, among them senior ANC leaders, are directly attacking our organs of state with the intention of subverting them B L Premium

The attacks on our judiciary and constitution are intensifying to levels last seen during the state capture era. These are a direct threat to our democracy and society needs to come together as we did before to repel these malignant forces.

The direct attacks on judge Raymond Zondo are particularly illuminating: do his critics sincerely believe he should have whitewashed the extensive looting of state resources during the state capture era? Should he have recommended that those who were incriminated not face charges? Should he not investigate the obvious links between cadre deployment, preferential procurement, state capture and political funding?..