NEVA MAKGETLA: We need to understand why vaccination got bogged down

The recent slowdown in vaccinations illustrates the national — and global — approach to the pandemic, which appears to consist largely of putting our fingers in our ears and wishing really, really hard that everything would go back to 2019. This strategy has led to disasters in much of the world. Now, the Omicron variant looms over Christmas.

Weekly vaccinations peaked at 1-million a month ago, but have since fallen by nearly half. Currently, 35% of adults are fully vaccinated, though the figure ranges from 40% in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo, to about 30% in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which together account for almost half the population. Even for people aged over 60, the vaccination rate is below 60%, and for those 18-35, it is just 20%...