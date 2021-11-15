Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Superheroics are not the way to fix Eskom

There is a danger in taking hasty action at the state power utility

BL Premium
15 November 2021 - 13:39

There’s an easy solution for Eskom: let’s bring in Superman. He’ll make that villainous load-shedding take to its heels.

Of course, there’s a risk. Unless someone has Superman’s phone number to hand, we could end up terminating a competent leadership team at Eskom because it doesn’t have a miracle cure. Moreover, bringing in new executives would inevitably delay much-needed reforms to the electricity system, resulting in even more prolonged load-shedding and tariff hikes...

