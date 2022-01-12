Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: With the US and China glaring at each other, business needs to keep its eyes peeled Disruptions generated by political posturing bring opportunities as well as risks B L Premium

What does global politics have in store for us in 2022? What are the top political risks? While we need to be prepared for risks, as they often mean disruptions to the status quo, they can also mean opportunities. For example, a friend in the computer peripheries and stationery importing and distribution business experienced huge growth in the past two years as we all scrambled to set up home offices because of the lockdowns.

In the global arena, the top geopolitical risk remains tensions between the US and China. This is not simply a contest between the largest economic and military power and its rival; it has become an ideological contest. On the one hand the champion of liberal democracy, and on the other an effective authoritarian government. To make things more interesting, 2022 is an election year for both the US and China...