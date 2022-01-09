New year economic outlook partly gloomy with occasional sun
Inflation and a range of global challenges likely to counteract any relief from a waning pandemic
09 January 2022 - 08:14
While SA is better equipped to handle the pandemic than a year ago, economic growth will continue to face domestic and global headwinds.
Analysts say worsening unemployment levels in the third quarter of 2021, the impact of the fourth wave of Covid, load-shedding and the repercussions of the civil unrest in July last year are among the reasons the local economy starts the new year on the back foot...
