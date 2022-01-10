JONATHAN COOK: Choose the future of your company and country
For institution building to work requires a critical mass of citizens to want to follow the rules
10 January 2022 - 15:02
Fresh from the beach or the mountain, what sort of company do you want to help create this year? Leaders have the responsibility and privilege of creating the organisation of their choice. What values do you want to see flourish?
Every organisation is unique, so for illustration let’s draw on a case everyone observes — a country — and draw parallels to leading our businesses. I am writing in SA, but I expect readers from other countries can draw similar insights...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now