JONATHAN COOK: Choose the future of your company and country For institution building to work requires a critical mass of citizens to want to follow the rules

Fresh from the beach or the mountain, what sort of company do you want to help create this year? Leaders have the responsibility and privilege of creating the organisation of their choice. What values do you want to see flourish?

Every organisation is unique, so for illustration let’s draw on a case everyone observes — a country — and draw parallels to leading our businesses. I am writing in SA, but I expect readers from other countries can draw similar insights...