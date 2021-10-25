Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Government is killing small business by not paying Auditor-general reports that cash-flow problems from overspending leads to delayed payments B L Premium

Everyone says we need thriving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to reduce unemployment, but not everyone puts their intentions into practice.

Management scholar Chris Argyris used the term “espoused theory” for what we think explains our behaviour, and “theory-in-use” for what actually guides what we do. The government’s espoused theory supports SMEs; but its theory-in-use often seems to lead in another direction in practice...