OLIVER DICKSON: What do we want from the Zondo report? The most important response to the years of state capture is for there to be accountability first, and insights and recommendations on how to prevent a repeat of such brazen and callous hollowing of the state

We need to begin thinking about what the returns would be on the investment of more than R1bn in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry while finishing touches are being made to the report. No doubt, given how much evidence had been collected, collated, evaluated, tested and now being synthesised, the report will be dense and vast. But what exactly are we waiting on? What will success look like?

As a country, the most important response to the years of state capture is for there to be accountability first, and insights and recommendations on how to prevent a repeat of such brazen and callous hollowing of the state...