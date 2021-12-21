State capture commission requests another extension to finalise reports

The state capture inquiry, which has already been granted five extensions by the courts, is again preparing to make legal submissions for a two-month deferral to deliver its final report.

In September the judicial commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was granted its fifth extension of a further three months.

Now as that deadline looms, the body is asking the courts for a further two months to complete three years’ work.

In a statement on Tuesday the commission outlined plans to deliver the reports of its inquiry in three parts. It said the first report would possibly be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa by end-December while the other two would be made available at end-January and end-February respectively.

“Though the president would have liked to receive a complete report by the end of December, he understands the commission’s position,” said Zondo in a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala.

The judicial process was initially set to last only 180 days but ended up running public hearings for more than three years with more than 300 witnesses called to give testimony.

The inquiry’s total spend, funded by taxpayers, is understood to be more than R1bn.

Zondo said the existing budget allocation for the commission will be adequate to cover any fees up to end-February 2021 and that it will not be necessary for the commission to ask for more funding.