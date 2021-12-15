Features

Fears of renewed unrest as judge sends Zuma back to jail

Former president ‘unlawfully benefited from a lesser punishment’, judge rules in medical parole case

15 December 2021 - 12:30 Natasha Marrian
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/LULAMA ZENZILE
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/LULAMA ZENZILE

Former president Jacob Zuma must go back to jail as he is not terminally ill or physically incapacitated, and so does not legally qualify for medical parole, the high court in Pretoria has ruled. 

Judge Elias Matojane ruled that in releasing Zuma on medical parole, then correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser undermined “respect for the courts, the rule of law and the constitution itself”.

He declared the decision unlawful and set it aside. 

Zuma’s initial incarceration sparked unprecedented unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July; more than 300 people were killed and R50bn was lost to the economy, which is still reeling from the effects.

Jailing Zuma again could result in renewed unrest, particularly given that law enforcement agencies performed hopelessly in containing the July unrest. 

His release on medical parole less than two months after beginning a 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo commission was challenged in court by the DA.

This was after Fraser, a Zuma ally, ignored a recommendation by the medical parole board not to grant Zuma medical parole. Fraser’s contract as correctional services commissioner has since expired. In Wednesday’s judgment, Matojane ruled that Zuma should be returned to the Estcourt correctional centre to serve his sentence and that the three months he had been out on medical parole should not count. He will therefore have to spend an additional three months in jail to complete the 15-month sentence handed down initially by the Constitutional Court. 

The commissioner’s unlawful intervention has resulted in the third respondent [Zuma] enjoying nearly three months of his sentence sitting at home in Nkandla, not serving his sentence in any meaningful sense,” Matojane said. 

The DA, in support of their review application, refers to a Sunday Times article of October 17 2021 reporting that the third respondent met with his political allies Carl Niehaus (a former staffer at Luthuli house) and Dudu Myeni (the former chair of SAA) at the Sibaya Casino on October 15 2021. The third respondent also addressed his supporters at a virtual prayer meeting on October 14 2021.

As determined by the board, the third respondent is not terminally ill or severely incapacitated and seems to be living a normal life.”

Matojane said Fraser had unlawfully mitigated the punishment imposed on Zuma by the highest court in the land, “thereby rendering the constitutional order ineffective, which undermines the respect for the courts, for the rule of law and for the constitution itself”.

Matojane said that returning Zuma to prison to complete his term would not be unfair as there was “no suggestion that he was an innocent party”.

He added: “The third respondent defied the Zondo commission, the judiciary and the rule of law and is resolute in his refusal to participate in the commission’s proceedings. 

He continues to attack the Constitutional Court while unlawfully benefiting from a lesser punishment than what the Constitutional Court has imposed. He states in his answering affidavit that he considers himself ‘a prisoner of the Constitutional Court’ and claims that he was ‘incarcerated without trial’,” the judgment read. 

Zuma is likely to appeal.

Read the full judgment below.

High Court Zuma judgment by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

ROB ROSE: The electoral hallucinations of Jacob Zuma

That the former president is using his unwarranted freedom to call for rebellion is yet more evidence of how little regard he has for the constitution
Opinion
1 month ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Why SA is teetering on the edge of anarchy

If we ignore the rule of law by letting off Jacob Zuma and the hostage takers, our country will be in danger
Opinion
1 month ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Of flies and tigers — and the ANC’s forked tongue

As it turns out, Ramaphosa is not that different from Zuma, placing the needs of the ANC above the integrity of the country and its constitutional ...
Opinion
3 months ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Arthur Fraser, and the ANC’s abuse of power

Does Ramaphosa approve of politicians bending the rules to suit themselves — or is he just willing to overlook it?
Opinion
3 months ago

ROB ROSE: Clamour grows for details of Zuma’s mystery illness

A naked statement that Zuma was released after the government received a 'medical report' was never going to fly. To assuage the justifiable ...
Opinion
3 months ago

PROFILE: Arthur Fraser — a convenient sleuth

Zuma’s incarceration threatened to torpedo the ANC’s election hopes in KZN — but the party knew who it could call on to save the day
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Where to buy your next house
Features / Cover Story
2.
SA’s top suburbs
Features / Cover Story
3.
Behind the long, long wait for a Zimbabwean ...
Features / Africa
4.
The billionaire pioneering SA’s palaeotourism ...
Features
5.
CHRIS ROPER: F1’s cynical ‘speedwashing’
Features

Related Articles

SAM MKOKELI: Emperor Cyril’s new clothes aren’t so new any more

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa can save himself – and maybe even SA

Opinion / Home & Abroad

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s tax – a victory for transparency

Opinion / Editorials

Will the ANC finally lose SA in 2024?

Features

CHRIS ROPER: The meaning of Nkandla, a decade later

Features

JUSTICE MALALA: ANC’s demise underscores end of ‘liberation era’

Opinion / Home & Abroad

NATASHA MARRIAN: Next test of Cyril’s resolve

Opinion / State of play

JUSTICE MALALA: What SA will look like, when the ANC goes

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.