National Security cluster on 'high alert' after Zuma medical parole judgment Defence minister Thandi Modise says military's mandate is to protect the country's infrastructure

The government is on high alert for any eventualities that could lead to a repeat of the July unrest, saying law enforcement agencies learnt their lessons. Now the SA National Defence Force will be deployed to monitor tollways and toll gates as the security establishment gears up for the festive season.

This follows a court judgment this week which set aside the decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole in September after serving less than two months of his 15-month jail term for contempt of court...