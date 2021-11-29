NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Nothing is lighter than air
Nothing solid that is, unless it’s mostly nothing
29 November 2021 - 16:01
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future (https://mindbullets.futureworld.org/), to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
Dateline: November 26 2026: First discovered by Chinese scientists in 2013, graphene aerogel was considered the lightest material in existence, less dense than air itself, or helium for that matter. Also called aerographene, it’s made of carbon nanotubes bonded together in a super-porous structure, like a sponge...
