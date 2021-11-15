Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Field of statistics analysis has merit but it’s no science yet Increasingly extreme matchup analysis now borders on overkill so learning how to use it best is crucial B L Premium

In many ways watching T20 cricket is like being a spectator at a “noughts and crosses” championship. Such things do exist, apparently. There are only so many options available to the players and only so many ways past their defences. Attack and defence techniques are limited by the parameters of the game.

But that’s not the way those involved in the inner sanctum of the format see it. Apart from the players and the coaches, an entire analysis industry is blooming and no self-respecting T20 team worthy of the name would even consider playing a serious game without input from their team of nerds. ..