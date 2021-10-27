Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Artificial intelligence: made in our image Most people tend to fear new forms of technology because of media hype and film portrayals B L Premium

When I speak on artificial intelligence (AI) at conferences, I usually start by showing the audience three pictures. The first is of computer code, the second is the evil robot from the movie Terminator, and lastly, a picture of a cute-looking, friendly robot.

I ask the audience to vote on the picture that best resonates with their idea of AI. The overwhelming response every time is the evil robot. It is then my task to explain to the delegates that, in fact, the image of computer code should be the correct answer...