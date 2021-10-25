Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Go green or pay a hefty international price Barely two years ago this issue was hardly mentioned, but now it’s the first question international investors ask B L Premium

In what seems to be as quick as the blink of an eye, the pressure on SA — on the business sector and on the government — to accelerate the transition to a green economy has escalated to a dramatic level.

That pressure comes from a range of stakeholders. It comes from shareholders — initially offshore but increasingly local — and from environmental organisations, but increasingly it is coming from our international trade partners. The essence of their message is: green up or lose our business...