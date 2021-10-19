Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: AI whistle-blowers must be protected as tech giants loom over society B L Premium

A shy orphan boy, living with his uncle, receives supernatural powers. Thinking his newfound abilities are for his own benefit, Peter Parker refrains from stopping a robber, only to find that his beloved uncle was murdered by the criminal. Inspired by his uncle’s life to do good and adapting the motto “with great power comes great responsibility”, Peter becomes Spider-Man.

Long before the web-slinger entered our collective consciousness the idea of doing good with great power appeared in sacred writ: “From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded.” After the French Revolution, at the National Convention, it was stressed that representatives “must contemplate that a great responsibility is the inseparable result of a great power”...