Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Brainwashing not to be feared from ministers who can barely wash the Merc ANC wants to rewrite history for schools, but will it put the PAC back into Sharpeville Day? B L Premium

I don’t blame Angie Motshekga for sounding like a tin of expired ham slowly rusting in the back row of the Soviet politburo in 1954. The human soul can only take so much punishment, and when you’ve helped waste as much human potential as she has you must, inevitably, become so numbed that you stop hearing yourself.

Admittedly, the words she chose to use in Friday’s briefing, in which she provided an update on the new history syllabus to be introduced in 2024, sounded like something from Stalin’s personal porno stash...