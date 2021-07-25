National / Education Primary schools return on Monday amid unrest destruction BL PREMIUM

As primary schools reopen full-time on Monday for the first time since March 2020, education authorities are counting the costs of July’s unrest, with 129 schools in KwaZulu-Natal damaged in the looting spree.

Of the 129 schools, three lost entire classrooms due to fire. Gauteng has also reported 43 schools vandalised since the start of 2021...