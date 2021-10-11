NEIL MANTHORP: Are we missing a trick with Faf?
Could the former Proteas skipper have replicated his IPL form in the World Cup?
11 October 2021 - 18:29
The ascent of the Chennai Super Kings to their record-breaking ninth Indian Premier League (IPL) final may not have been of much interest to many South African cricket followers but, for those who did watch, it may have been a bittersweet experience.
Key to the success of the men in yellow was the form of former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, and especially his phenomenal opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaekwad which has laid the platform for the team’s success. We’ll never know whether Du Plessis might have been able to achieve something similar with Quinton de Kock at the T20 World Cup. ..
